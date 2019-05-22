In the past, anytime there has been an increase in complaints from downtown business owners, officers from the Roseburg Police Department have gone around to the downtown markets to ensure clerks are not selling alcohol to anyone who appears intoxicated.
This is, of course, done by strongly reminding them of the liability that comes with doing so. However, here about a month ago, these officers began going around to these same markets and telling all the clerks they are no longer allowed to sell any alcohol to the "homeless," whether they're currently intoxicated or not.
I myself witnessed them doing so at the market I frequent the most, though this has also been corroborated by clerks in two of the other markets in this small vicinity down here where I live (I'm unsure about whether it's been applied anywhere else in town).
This is profiling, plain and simple.
All but one or two of the clerks I've spoken to remain uncomfortable with this, with a couple of them flat out refusing to do so, though they all state they've been threatened with legal action should they not comply. This isn't the first time these officers have resorted to unethical tactics in hopes of ridding downtown of it's homeless problem, and I can empathize with the downtown merchants but enforcing discrimination based solely on one's appearance is inexcusable.
It makes me wonder what kind of mind is actually finding it acceptable to sign off on these bogus tactics, though I have to admit it remains less than surprising. Homelessness is a problem, and drinking in public is a problem downtown as well, but the law only finds it unlawful to sell to minors and/or those who show signs of intoxication, not to those dressing less than stellar.
Trevor Carlson
Roseburg
