On Feb. 11, Daniel Robertson submitted a letter titled "Fire is helpful to healthy forests."
I need to thank Daniel for illustrating so well what I've been trying to say for years. Daniel is a self-proclaimed progressive Democrat and is inclined to attack and make false assumptions about anyone who is on the opposite end the political spectrum than he.
This is not the first time he has displayed such behavior, but it is a perfect illustration. In his letter, Daniel says "No one wants to see catastrophic fires, but clearcuts and tree farms are not a healthy alternative."
Where have I ever advocated for clearcuts or tree farms? For him to just assume such a thing without ever even having a conversation with me about it is a perfect example of why the political divide stalls progress. Daniel is correct in saying that I should be analyzing the needs of our county citizens for services and working toward sustainable ways to fund those services, and I am, but he is absolutely wrong if he thinks these services can't be funded through healthy forest management — and that does not mean clearcutting the federal forests and replanting them with plantations.
Daniel should not assume that my ideas of healthy forest management are not science-based. How would he know? We've never had the conversation because he's never been willing to sit and talk about it, and is far too busy widening the political divide instead of finding common ground.
Fire can be helpful to healthy forests, but our federal forests are not healthy as they have not been managed to be so for years — reasonable and respectful conversation is the key to progress.
Chris Boice
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.