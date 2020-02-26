County-run facilities should post plans for modification
In response to the recent article in The News-Review regarding the proposed Cavitt Creek Park timber cutting:
I had heard there was logging proposed at our local park, but I didn’t hear anything else until being alerted by a neighbor of a group gathering to discuss which trees would be removed.
I concede it was my civic duty to monitor our local leaders — bad on me.
Perhaps the county could follow their building department’s lead and post, in a conspicuous place, a notification of intent to modify premises by taking away resources (water, restrooms, trees, river access) at a county-run facility. Doing this 45 days prior to the public interest comment window would be a consideration and an aid in transparency.
If the county wants people to move and recreate here, our leaders need to look into the future and create a plan, funded by diverse, easily accessed resources, to make the area user-friendly.
It’s hard to imagine living in a city this size without a library — thank you, City of Roseburg et. al, for helping restore it — or a health department, and with parks full of stumps. What would our leaders do if the firs died out as they did in Eastern Oregon so long ago? The would have to think outside the box for funding. Lots of other forest resources have not been considered as income.
Hearsay is, bear grass pickers get around $5 per pound for their product, which works out to $10,000 per ton, as opposed to the $50-$100 per ton for Douglas fir. Do the math and look at the forest. Did you notice the bear grass gone?
I diverge from the subject — how about on-site posting of intent to modify a county-run facility?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.