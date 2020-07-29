John Powell’s columns, outlining his theory on managing COVID-19, appalled me. Because experts have differing opinions about managing COVID-19, he asks, “Who do you believe?”
Several months into this pandemic, it’s no longer a matter of belief. Various countries and states have tried different strategies; their results demonstrate what works and what doesn’t. Florida and Texas, whose policies were not quite as laissez-faire as Powell’s, have record deaths and hospitalizations, with some hospitals overwhelmed.
Sweden never mandated mitigation measures or school closures and has, by far, the highest mortality rate in Scandinavia. Swedish officials estimate immunity in the population is still in the single digits, nowhere near herd immunity.
Powell speculates “lockdown policies” here have resulted in increased unemployment, suicide, poverty, alcohol and drug abuse, and other social maladies. It’s COVID-19, per se, not “lockdown policies,” that have exacerbated those.
Comparing current rates to pre-COVID-19 rates is specious. The pre-COVID-19 world no longer exists. Powell suggests throwing open the flood gates, when there is absolutely no evidence to indicate we won’t end up in exactly the same place as Florida and Texas. Widespread death and sickness will drive those rates up, perhaps even higher than they are now. The only valid comparison is between alternative strategies.
“First, do no harm” doesn’t mean do nothing, except when it’s unequivocal that nothing can be done. When Powell published his column in The News-Review, harm was done. Laypeople who flout mitigation measures will use it as fodder to reinforce their entrenched biases.
Powell never articulates the downside of his proposal: People are going to die — lots of people — and people will get sick. But, what are a “few” deaths compared to the “important life experiences” of extracurricular activities?
It doesn’t sound so “harmless” in plain English, does it?
Scott Schaffer
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.