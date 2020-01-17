Someone please inform Trump that it’s the "Democratic Party,” not “The Democrat Party.” When a word (Democratic) modifies a noun (Party), it’s an adjective, not another noun. It’s enough that we have to suffer meat-headed governance — let’s try and curb the meat-headed grammar.
Steven Sheldon
Roseburg
(0) comments
