In yet another public display of his absurdly outrageous ego, President Trump has now declared that because he knows "so much" about medicine and about the coronavirus in particular, he would have made a "great" doctor instead of just a "great" president.
In my not so humble opinion, what he certainly would have made was a great circus clown.
Bill Brownsberger
Sutherlin
