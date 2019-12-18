The News-Review has printed several editorials sniveling about closed primary elections. I like closed primaries; here is why:
The system of regulated political parties with primary elections, initiatives and referendum was first devised in Oregon at the turn of the twentieth century as a response to giant political scandals. It was called the "Oregon system," and is one reason our state is respected around the nation for political innovation.
This year there are important primary elections in both parties, but there is also one other election that occurs in the primaries: precinct committee people. By law, within 60 days of the general election, both political parties are obligated to reorganize and choose new officers. Only elected precinct committee people can vote to choose officers. Appointed precinct committee people cannot vote. The leadership of either party can't stack the deck, and must face the citizens of their party to gain powers.
Why should citizens who refuse to belong to political parties be allowed to interfere with the people who do belong to the party to choose candidates and leadership?
It is really quite simple. If you want to vote in either party's primary, register to vote in that party. The Democrats have a serious presidential race, a race for secretary of state, a showdown for Congress and all the precinct committee slots to reorganize the party. Get registered if you want a vote in either primary.
Richard Chasm
Dillard
