I have ben a resident of Roseburg since 1976. I have worked at many local jobs, including as a waitress, school bus driver, and art teacher in local elementary schools as an artist in residence.
I was at the recent "no one is above the law" rally on Garden Valley Boulevard to advocate that President Trump be brought to justice. I was standing in plain sight alongside 125 of my fellow residents of Roseburg, holding a sign and expressing my beliefs. I witnessed the varied public reaction, pro and con — none of which was threatening violence, by the way.
Please understand that there was no one on the other side demonstrating against us. Not one person. So the letter to the editor claiming The News-Review only presented one side, and implicated that there were protesters on the other side, is sadly mistaken.
As a lifelong Democrat, I still hope the rule of law prevails and those that have been complicit in the corruption and cover-up we still see going on is the Trump administration are held to account.
Peppi Melic
Roseburg
