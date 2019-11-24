This is a response to a letter by Jeri Graham published in The News-Review on Oct. 31 titled “Housing is the only way to solve homelessness problem.”
Does she mean to build houses with taxpayer money for the homeless to buy? Not likely. I am sure she means the typical liberal way in problem solving — to give it away in an attempt to enable the indigent. Most of these people are addicted to substance abuse, some are there as a chosen lifestyle and a few are there due to circumstances, usually from bad choices.
If government gives these people what the rest of us work for, it’s not appreciated and certainly won’t be maintained. The housing gifts would soon become run-down drug- and crime-infected havens.
Is the homeless “problem” really that hard to figure out? Solving it seems to be for it to just go away, which will never happen. The police raid the camps and tell the occupants to move along. Well, move along to where, the next bridge, park or vacant lot? The raids not only push the people out but confiscate their meager belongings, including sleeping bags that some group or caring citizen has purchased. Without survival gear, many may turn to crime for what’s needed. And where do these people use necessary sanitary facilities? Many of the public places are locked up at night, if they exist at all.
When I was stationed in France in the early 1950s, walking along the sidewalks in Cities were restrooms available for all. Do we expect that businesses along the streets open and maintain facilities for the homeless?
William Smith
Winston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.