Jan.9, 2019, Rep. Will Hurd, Texas, Republican: "Everyone tries to act like this is some scary drug cartel movie...even though the border areas are some of the safest communities in the US."
None of the nine congressmen representing the southern border districts have pushed for a wall.
February 15, 2019, Pres. Trump when declaring a national emergency: "It's an invasion. We have an invasion of drugs and criminals coming into our country."
Homer Simpson, Season 18, Episode 22: "Everyday Mexican gays are sneaking into this country and unplugging our brain-dead ladies."
Berlin 1938, Reichstag, Herman Goering: "Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to do the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in every country."
Jeff Farris
Glide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.