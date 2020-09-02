I guess I've been misinformed, or perhaps I'm suffering a senior moment, but it's always been my belief that governments are formed to protect and serve their people.
Majority rule is a basic concept that, along with the protection bit, seems to have been lost somewhere along the way. We now find that if the cause is right to some people, some of our governments allow a select few to ravage our cities, attack our citizens and destroy anything they chose.
They are allowed to attack the very same men and women that our government places there to protect us, the public. They also seem to be allowed to do so with impunity.
It is possible that the hate-driven protesters haven't figured out that police are't the ones who write the laws they find objectionable, politicians do. I'm left to wonder if it's possible that once these idiots figure this out they might alter their objective.
Perhaps it's time those politicians who are allowing this behavior be tossed out of office and bring a bit of sanity back to public office, where an oath means something to people besides the police.
Carl White
Myrtle Creek
