I was appalled and disgusted to read the recent editorial denigrating protesters. The U.S. is not ruled by kings or dictators, it's by the people.
Protests are a legal way for people to speak up when we feel our rights are being trampled, our voices not heard. Yes, there is a health emergency, and we have voluntarily stayed home and shut businesses. However, we're seeing much of the response to COVID-19 was based on bad data, that people pushing shutdown hysteria most avidly are doing quite well.
Nancy Pelosi's response to our job loss concerns is to show her $24,000 freezer is filled with expensive ice cream. Really? She actually thought that was the most important thing to discuss during huge job losses? No politician or government official has taken a pay cut. Meanwhile, family businesses and farms are destroyed, jobs lost, maybe forever.
Then when people ask why we can't start opening, instead of a discussion we are called ignorant, selfish, foolish. We point out job loss, hardship, businesses struggling and our governor won't even consider pulling back onerous business taxes to give our state a chance to recover.
Being able to tell people what to do, how to live, when and where they can work or shop seems to have made our leaders power mad. Instead of working to open things up, they are doubling down, refusing to consider opening anything or getting us back to normal.
No, these protesters aren't ignorant or selfish. They are desperate to get back to work while they still have a job so they can live, pay their bills. If our leaders don't start listening. there will be more protests. I suggest instead of name calling, they start listening, discussing with us how to get our state back working again.
Midge Frost
Roseburg
I'm confused. Isn't the fact an editorial was published in opposition to your opinion proof the U.S. is NOT ruled by kings or dictators?
Typically, only one side of an argument is presented in the land of kings and dictators. Shouldn't we cherish the ability in our country to openly and respectfully debate both sides of an argument no matter how much we may disagree?
