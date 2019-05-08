I am proudly voting for Joe Pospisil for the Tri City Rural Fire District Board Position 4. He's held multiple positions with the fire department over many years, including Fire Chief and Board Secretary.
He is a sincere advocate of community fire and catastrophe preparedness. His many years of volunteer fire service and career in safety related fields make him an excellent choice for this position.
He's my Dad and I grew up seeing his commitment to the department and it's importance to our community. I hope you'll show him your support. Thank you.
Renae Schwabauer
Canyonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.