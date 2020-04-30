Thank you everyone for staying home and keeping us all healthy.
My concern is for one of our most vulnerable populations — the homeless. Clearly, they are unable to take the precautions we all been advised to take: stay home, wash your hands and maintain social distancing.
The Oregon Health Authority has authorized coronavirus tests for more groups of people. Unfortunately, the parameters of this expansion are for people who are referred by their health care provider. The homeless are highly unlikely to have a healthcare provider or to seek healthcare if they are ill. I would like to see testing expanded to include the homeless, possibly via a drive-by specifically for these people.
I would also suggest that the City of Roseburg and Douglas County reopen public restrooms so that the homeless are able to practice safe hygiene practices.
This pandemic has been a great leveler, with the message that none of us are safe unless all of us are safe.
Jeri Graham
Sutherlin
