The 2020 Capital Improvement Bond is much needed and overdue. Many of this school district’s facilities are in disrepair, and in May we will be given the opportunity to fix them.
One of the foundational principles I teach my students about the American government system is federalism — national government entrusting state and local governments with all “powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States.”
The catch is this: For every power or right, there comes a corresponding duty. Education is a duty; Constitutionally, it is a state and local duty — our duty. Let’s do our duty, invest in our children’s education, and make our schools safe for a generation.
Let’s vote "Yes" to the 2020 Capital Improvement Bond.
Tony Hobert, Jr.
Roseburg
