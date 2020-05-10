Being grateful always helps me when things get me down. Well, I have something new to add to my gratitude list:
In mid-April, I was shopping at Sherm's. I was shopping for my wild critters that share their forest with me. In my cart were four 15-pound bags of potatoes, and I was finishing up my shopping by bagging up about 10 heads of cabbage when a man said, "What are you making?"
I turned to see this nice man, and told him what the food was for. We chatted about mutual love of forest critters and he got his cabbage and left, only to return to my side with two $5 bills.
I asked what it was for, and he said it was "A random act of kindness." I said no, it was OK, and again he said, "This is a random act of kindness."
I held out my hand and gratefully accepted his kindness. I asked his name, and he said it was Dan. This is the first time I have received such a gift of kindness, and I'm still in such wonderment because of this kind human named Dan.
Thank you, Dan, for restoring my faith in humanity — and loving critters also.
Brenda Hayden
Tenmile
