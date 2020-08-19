It is really sad that Norman Neal (no relation) misread or deliberately misconstrued my letter about democratic socialism. He intimated that I said "socialism" without the world "democratic." His letter was meant to embarrass me and make me look like a fool.
Mr. Neal, I am 81 years old, and have studied politics for more years than you have probably been alive. He is obviously of a different party than me and an angry person.
He wants to know where the government will get all the money to pay for what he calls free stuff. They can get much of it, Norman, by repealing the tax act that gave wealthy corporation a huge tax break. But then, of course those, same companies will not back his candidate with millions of dollars.
He talks about liberals funding phony witch hunts and impeachment attempts. Character assassination of Supreme Court nominees that throw money down the drain that could have helped pay down our national debt. Did he forget why the debt is so high? Four years ago it was not this high, and never before that.
He says I am naive and out of touch. Methinks, Norman, that it is you who evidently listens to discredited news stations that have even been banned in some countries. I will not comment on any more of his letter because it is like debating a five-year-old who has repeated things he has heard but never checked.
I pray my children and theirs do not live in a country that gives government absolute power, which is what his candidate seems to want. Sorry, Norman, for the spanking, but next time do your homework.
To all of you: I wish you good health, and happiness. It is time to put aside our differences.
Oma Neal
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.