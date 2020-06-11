I understand the coronavirus and rioting are a concern to your readers, but we are being inundated with the rioting and virus. People want local news in the area. Spread out the good with the ugly. Any happy or good news would be a needed relief for your readers.
Tom Shattuck
Roseburg
