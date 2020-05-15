COVID-19 infection can spread quickly because many infected people do not have any symptoms, and even those who do have symptoms are infectious a day or two before they feel sick. Wearing a mask is the easiest and least disruptive way to protect ourselves and our community until we have a vaccine. Wear a mask whenever you go out and are:
- Closer than 6 feet to someone for more than a few seconds
- Inside an enclosed space with other people for more than a few minutes
COVID-19 is a respiratory virus. The common path of infection is to inhale the virus. Someone who is infected can spread the virus by coughing or sneezing. But virus particles are also released just from breathing. Many more virus particles are released when talking, and much more when singing or shouting.
Wearing a simple mask or bandana will block or slow the release of most of these virus particles into the surrounding air, and largely prevent these infectious agents from spreading from someone who doesn’t realize that they are infectious. A mask will also help protect the wearer by filtering out most of these tiny virus droplets.
Now is the best time to start wearing a mask. You will be helping to prevent the second wave when if approaches. You will not be the “Typhoid Mary” who helped to infect Douglas County. Here are a few more tips:
- Feel safe to go out; wear a mask.
- Choose a mask that is comfortable
- Get used to wearing it, and talking with your mask on
- Leave it in a place where it is readily accessible when needed
Gordon Fleig
Oakland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.