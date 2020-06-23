I was encouraged to see the large turnout and the mix of ages and genders at the recent protest of the injustices against Black citizens, especially the young.
Some folks around Douglas County have not met or known citizens who are Black. If they have not, it is no reason to be against them because of their race; that is hate. Two of the people I met at the rally were veterans, One was a retired Marine who with his wife are disgusted with the injustices that have been tolerated for years.
I feel lucky to have grown up around African-Americans. My best friend at school, Jerry Derry, was like a brother to me. I can still see the look on his mother's face when we would go out. At that time I did not realize the worry that she had about his safety. Peal was her name, and I adored her.
It will be hard to improve things for Black people with a president who is racist. It is impressive to see and hear the mayors across the country taking a stand, especially those who are Black women. For all that African-Americans have done for this country, including fighting in our wars for our freedom, I thank you.
I am also thankful for the musical genres long shared with us, especially Motown soul music. Black is beautiful and so is brown. Equal justice for all.
Robert Hoehne
Roseburg
(1) comment
Your words inspire hope.
