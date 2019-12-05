In response a letter published in The News-Review on Nov. 26:
1. You must have missed Sondland's opening statement. He stated: “Was there a quid pro quo? The answer is yes.”
You are referring to another phone call Sondland had with the president that took place after he was informed of a whistleblower complaint. If true, an obvious attempt by President Trump to cover up his previous phone call, in which he clearly bribed President Zelensky.
Do you really believe it is OK for Trump to ask another president to investigate his political opponent?
Also, Mulvaney confirmed the quid pro quo, and Giuliani stated he acted at the behest of President Trump.
2. Once Congress appropriates monies to an allied nation, it is illegal for the executive branch to withhold it, according to the Constitution.
Most of the Ukraine aid has come back to the U.S. via the purchase of weapons.
3. Why do we give money to Ukraine? It is in our interests. They can be a bulwark against Russian aggression.
4. You are correct that the U.S. is deeply in debt. Does it bother you at all that President Trump saddled us with another $1.5 trillion in debt with a tax break for the wealthiest persons and corporations?
5. You are correct that former Vice President Biden got Viktor Shokin, former prosecutor of the Ukraine, fired. Biden was leading a wide-spread consensus, including our European allies, because Shokin made no effort to investigate Burisma, not to protect Hunter Biden. To date there are no facts to the contrary.
6. You stated, “This President works for free and is persecuted.” Are you considering the millions he makes off his businesses? That is illegal, according to the emoluments clause in the Constitution.
Facts are very important in a democracy. “Alternative” facts are lies, and they undermine democracies.
Edith Carter
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.