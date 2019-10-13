Before State Assembly Majority Leader Ginny Burdick, a Democrat, further embarks on manipulating the state’s Constitution for her worldly gain and personal political fortune (and outright spite), it might do her well to contemplate the preamble of Oregon's Constitution to understand from where legislative power and authority derives. “We, the people of Oregon...."
Soon — with little discussion and less input about this to the citizens — she may shove a constitutional amendment upon voters in November to change existing quorum rules to a simple majority of legislators present. This foolishly impetuous and nakedly partisan matter is based upon her frustration and desire to punish Republicans who walked out of a broken deal with her in the first place. Oregon's Democratic majority thinks it was elected for life, and it's trying to manipulate future legislative bodies by removing necessary flexibility from them. Hopefully, her future "promises" will be honored without the need for walkouts or reprisals by manic state leaders failed efforts to fine them.
When legislators refuse to give citizens time to participate, learn and understand what they’re being asked to approve, the amendments should be rejected. What we don’t know will hurt us. There is no good reason to support this amendment simply because other states, like California, do.
Vote against her constitutional amendment, and while you are at it reject the legislators responsible for putting them on the ballot.
November cannot come soon enough.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
