Regardless of how powerful the forces of evil appear to be, in the end, the truth will prevail. Though your heart be filled with sinister devices, as you read these words, you — yes even you — know that it is so. The truth always prevails. And all the people said, "Amen."
Human beings have an innate need to believe that truth, like a light, will always shine into the dark recesses of our current experience, and voila, the cockroaches will scatter and take their foul little lies with them. Yes, even the cockroaches that have invaded our own souls. Remember, the problem is not always the other guy. Sometimes, the enemy is us and, brothers and sisters, only the truth will set us free. So, let’s forgive the past indiscretions and come to the light.
Now let’s talk politics — after all, it is 2020.
What type of person is irresistible as a leader, and what type of personality will always win the hearts and souls of the masses? Must a leader be perfect in conduct? Must he or she be honest beyond reproach? Certainly, any leader that has gained our trust must be able to refuse the temptation of corruption if they are to retain our trust. Paper bags full of cash will not be tolerated. But what about lies? Is there a human being that never embellishes, and could they possibly win an election? I doubt it.
So, what makes a leader simply irresistible?
Human beings cannot resist a leader who is 100% genuine. What you see is what you get. He may not be perfect, but he is for real, and he does what he says he’ll do. He produces results, and he’s evolving and getting better, and stronger, as time goes by. Just like the truth, you know that this man will win, win, win.
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
