To the letter writer who wondered what a citizen is to do in response to a letter from the IRS deemed unnecessary: Be sure to remember that letter when you vote in November.
Prudy Zorotovich
Elkton
(1) comment
Time to make Donnie feel better:
Mr. Trump is perhaps the most liked, revered and respected President this country has ever seen. Like the vast majority of Americans, he's worked hard and always paid his taxes. He performed admirably in his pre-induction exam until someone found the bone spur issue he was trying to hide so he could get into the service. He's as honest as he is fair, and would rather die than cheat anyone. He's perhaps the best orator anyone living or dead has ever heard...and the main reason the other nations on this planet respect us as they do.
He is literally an extension of the Almighty.
The day Mr. Trump has been waiting so long for will soon be his to enjoy -- the day when you, me and our fellow Americans come out en mass for him, and only him...and that day has a name: Donald Trump Judgement Day, November 3rd, 2020.
Bottom line: Won't be Long -- He'll be Gone!
