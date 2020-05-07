People who have recently become unemployed in Oregon due to the China virus have not been able to receive their unemployment benefits because the Employment Department's computer system is broken.
I recently heard on a radio station that, in the past, Oregon received $86 million to update its outdated computer system. However, our current governor and some of Oregon's previous governors refused to do so. Consequently, when our unemployed people call in to initiate their claims, all they get is a busy signal.
Also, as of the date of my writing this, no Employment Department office in Oregon is open to the public. So Oregon's unemployed, who desperately need the money, cannot get one penny.
Several people who called in to a specific radio program said they spent all day calling the Employment Department, about 300 calls, and only received a busy signal. The host of that program also tried to reach the Employment Department and also received only busy signals.
So, what Gov. Kate Brown needs to do is immediately open up all Oregon's employment offices at one quarter to one half capacity, adhering to social distancing. This would allow Oregon's unemployed to begin receiving their much-needed unemployment benefits.
Please, Gov. Brown, help Oregon's unemployed.
William Stushek
Roseburg
