In response to the letter to the editor from Sunday titled, "Fair booth had offensive, racist message" by the outraged fairgoer who apparently cannot distinguish between sleazy, sideshow vendors and legitimate political activists, the Republicans of Douglas County were having petitions signed while also selling MAGA hats and materials.
The volunteers at the booth inside the community building are your hardworking neighbors who believe in liberty and do not promote racism but, instead, support our president with their efforts and time. To lump these patriots with snake-oil carnie workers who are here today and on to the next carnival tomorrow is unfair and a deliberate attempt to belittle their efforts. Your neighbors, the voting majority of Douglas County, enthusiastically greeted the Republican booth and were not fooled by sideshow vendors. Why were you?
Bonnie Price
Roseburg
