I would like to address this to the hard-working residents of Douglas County:
In regards to the walkout of the Republican legislators, no worker in this community has the ability or the right to leave their job over a disagreement in the workplace and still expect to get paid. Apparently, Republicans in our legislature feel they have the right to live by a different set of rules than the rest of us.
To make matters worse, they are being paid out of my wallet and your wallet. Their obligation is to their oath of office and to do the work for which they are paid. It is a matter of fairness. To do otherwise undermines democracy and the understood agreement between those entrusted to make our laws and the people they govern.
The message is simple: Like everyone else, get back to work and do your job.
Stuart Liebowitz
Roseburg
