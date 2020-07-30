The Republican Party (locally, in Oregon and nationally) has become the party of fear, frustration and fury. Fear, frustration and fury are but a formula for failure.
The Republicans get a “F” for leadership, as is demonstrated by the failure of Donald Trump and the Republican leadership of the Senate to respond to the pandemic.
The Republicans get a “F” for turning tail and walking out of a legislative session rather than doing the job they were elected to do in Salem.
The Republicans get a “F” for wasting our energy and resources attempting to recall the governor of Oregon for doing her job of protecting us in an ongoing health crisis.
We need leadership that is positive, progressive and proactive, not fearful, frustrated and furious. And we need that leadership in both our major parties. Unfortunately, only the Democrats have such leadership today.
Daniel Robertson
Yoncalla
