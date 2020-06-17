Corruption is the new normal for our president and for the Republican Party. We're losing our nation because of it. Congress approved $2.2 trillion for COVID-19 relief funding, and Trump fires general Glenn A. Fine, the man who was supposed to oversee the dispersal of the funds, to see that the money is used to help all of our nation.
Fellow Republicans have rallied to the president's side, totally politicizing the relief efforts. It's now clear that Trump and congressional Republicans are so afraid of mail-in voting they are willing to scuttle the U.S. Postal Service.
The Republicans want out of this crisis the same things they have always wanted: more money and more power. The health and welfare of all Americans are of no importance to them. Our society is gravely divided and nearly totally given over to the wealthiest and most powerful.
Our society is sick. We are unable to take care of our citizens who are not wealthy.
This is because of policies, now decades in place, forcing on us weak unions, low taxes, inadequate consumer protections, no government regulations, and a nearly useless social safety net. All this for higher profits and a diminished economic system.
What this nation needs is universal health care, just like every other developed nation in this world. We need this more than we need to boost the profits of soulless and amoral corporations.
All those who voted for Trump in 2016 believing he had no chance of winning, take a good look at what your vote has accomplished.
We need a real president. Someone loyal to this nation. Trump is not a loyal American and neither are the conservative toadies who inhabit the lawless Republican Party.
John Aschim
Oakland
