This letter is in response to George Weston's letter published in The News-Review on May 24:
I'm pleased you are seeking some input, George. It is well known that the Republicans want less government and taxes. If you live in this state I am surprised that this would need explained to you, but here goes: Since our liberal Democratic governor has been in office, all that she has done is impose more taxes. The CAT tax is nothing more than a sales tax that Oregon voted down, which the super majority found a way to sneak it in. The carbon bill was nothing but a tax which would have done nothing for the carbon footprint of Oregon compared to the world.
Not to mention China, which Brown wanted to include in the deal, is the world's biggest carbon polluter. Note, all the new taxes are propelled by the Democrats, not Republicans. Every new tax that is shoved down our throats costs millions to implement and manage making the State of Oregon the largest employer in the state.
The biggest detriment to the tax picture is the waste that occurs the way the state manages tax programs. ODOT's weight mile tax for commercial trucks is the most expensive tax per mile by a state in the entire nation, and now they are well on their way to try to implement tolls on metro freeways. That sounds like double taxation to me. Then they will need more state employees to run that tax.
As far as the sheriff is concerned, he is only bound to uphold the laws that coincide with the Constitution of the United States of America. If there is a law that he will not honor, I guarantee it is unconstitutional.
Bob Murray
Glide
