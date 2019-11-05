I would like to point out to the Republican senators and congressmen the checks and balances system of our government. Apparently they've never heard of this.
They are elected to represent the people, not the president.Years ago, government and civics were required courses in the public schools. Have any of them ever studied these subjects? The party line is a very dangerous situation for any political party — refer to history. I hope the elected Republicans can take a refresher course as to what their job is.
Harold Barber
Sutherlin
