Mr. Sayers gave us a bit of a history lesson in his letter published in The News-Review on June 20.
He rails against “those people” and “these people,” but never really lets us in on who those people are. We’re left to assume they’re the people who are “promising a democratic utopia for all,” an audacious idea if there ever was one.
He lauds the “old white men” who authored our Constitution and Bill of Rights — as if anyone else was invited to the party. He reminds us that “all men are created equal” leading to a document that “would eventually create the opportunity for wealth, freedom and hope for people of all races, religions creeds etc.”
“Eventually” is right.
Women (evidently, not part of “men”) were not afforded the right to vote until the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. Native Americans were not considered U.S. citizens until 1924.
Black people were not freed from slavery and enfranchised into the system until the passage and ratification of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments. Even then, they legally lived under a system of apartheid until the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act in 1965, 100 years after the Civil War ended.
Reference to party affiliation is misleading, because the nature of the Republican and Democratic parties changed through the course of the last 100 years. One thing is clear, however: It was progressive thinkers that initiated our system of government in the first place and made possible the painstakingly slow changes that have clarified the intent of liberty to all. It is to the credit of the Founders that their shortcomings could be rectified though their own invention.
Finally, Mr. Sayers stated that we “should not mess with these proven ideals.” I agree.
Tim Stephanos
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.