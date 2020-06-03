The following was printed on May 23 in The News-Review: "Biden admits he was 'cavalier' about black Trump backers."
This is the definition stated by the Microsoft dictionary for the word cavalier: "Showing an arrogant or jaunty disregard or lack of respect for somebody."
This is one time in his life he cannot say, "I have heard about it, but I don't know anything about it," as he said on television when he was asked about the Flynn episode.
Neva Haley
Roseburg
