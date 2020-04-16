This is in response to a letter, published in The News-Review on April 9, about my letter about communists in our government:
He should study his history before making outrageous statements about my opinions concerning communists in our government. Gen. Patton, of World War II fame, made comments about communists in our government. So did Lt. Col. Allen West, who was a member of Congress from Florida who said he believes 75-plus Democrats are members of the Communist Party. That's a lot of votes.
President Eisenhower signed something into law in 1954, outlawing the Communist Party in the U.S. My brother was killed by communists in Vietnam in 1968. I joined the Army at age 20 to help deter communism. Many of my family members served in World War II and Vietnam.
For you to call my letter garbage is disrespectful of the sacrifice millions have made in defense of America. You should remember Hitler and Stalin, who killed millions of people trying to silence opposing opinions.
This is typical of the far-left Democrats who are in the government today. They don't dare tell us that they want to destroy America as we know it, so they hide behind our Constitution to do their dirty work.
Katz should apologize to The News-Review and their editor for his attack on them.
Robert Hilliard
Roseburg
