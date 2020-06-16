This is in response to a letter from Nancy Peters, published in The News-Review on June 12.
Number one: Peaceful protesting is guaranteed by the Constitution the United States of America, so the president can't just put an end to protests because he's afraid of the content. Number two: Peaceful protesters far outnumber those who are doing physical damage to buildings. Number three: It's time for us white folks to take a look inward and see how we have contributed to institutionalized racism and oppression of native people and people of color throughout history. And four: Donald Trump will lose the presidency in November because Americans are sick and tired of him creating division and chaos everywhere he goes.
Cindy Bologna
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.