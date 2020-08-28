A announcement that Jim loves Susie. Hearts and hugs.
Grandma sends love from the Grand Canyon.
A letter stating the death of a soldier.
The announcement of a college acceptance.
My mother's pills are late.
A check is due to come, landlord.
Why have my bills been overdue?
The doctor's report for the insurance pre-authorization lost.
Days. Weeks. Could it have been lost?
I posted it. Dated it.
Delay. Who can tell me why?
Send it again? Tell me, why?
Cheaters. Liars. Lawbreakers.
A find you give for tampering with mail.
A law you break for robbing the mail.
A unreasonable excuse for mail delay.
No shame. A friend who paid to cover you up.
People who fear the worst.
No shame. A president who tells us, why.
Delays. No universal ballots.
Grow angry. Defend the service.
It lives as long as independence.
Messages and words cannot be replaced.
Letters are sacred texts.
Be mad. Call upon justice on justice.
Let your mail be restored.
Criminalize the criminal who sets it all in motion.
One vote. One ballot. One working postal service.
Fear is useless. Action is defeat.
Why? Are you silent?
Do you not abhor a criminal act?
Then rise up and demand action.
Our freedom, a value we dear.
Our lives a freedom we choose.
Our stake in democracy we vote.
Our unity among citizens we stand.
Vote. Donald can't stop you.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
