A friend of mine asked me last week if I was going to continue my series of letters to the editor concerning the Roseburg High School Band. I said it sounds like a good idea, since I had just attended the winter concert. Once again I was impressed with the quality of the music presented by the band.
The parents of the band members should to very proud of the quality of the music their children produce. When the combined members of the concert and symphonic bands crowded their combined members — numbering close to 150 musicians onto the stage — the music was magnificent considering they had performed as a single unit only a few hours earlier.
The Jazz Ensemble were terrific. Once again, I would like to express my gratitude to Director Brandon Hansen and the members of the band for an evening of musical enjoyment. The city of Roseburg can be very proud of quality of music that their band produces.
Thank you to the members of the Roseburg business community for their financial support of this wonderful group of musicians. Again, thank you members of the band and director Branden Hansen for an enjoyable evening.
Laird Black
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.