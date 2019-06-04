Roseburg can be proud
On May 21, my wife and I attended the Roseburg High School Band concert for jazz and percussion. We were amazed at the quality of the music presented by these groups.
The number of students in the percussion ensemble was impressive. People were moving from instrument to instrument like chess moves. The jazz groups were of extremely high talent.
The fact that about 35 students arrive at 6:45 am three mornings a week truly speaks to there dedication and love of music.
Last night I attended the summer concert and once again amazed by the degree of talent these students present. The concert band showed great talent for ninth graders. No wonder they have shown so well in competition. The symphonic band and the wind ensemble were equally amazing. The music presented was of a complexity not usually expected at the high school.
Note to Micah — you have given a new meaning to styrofoam.
Brandon Hansen has lead a group of very talented musicians. The number of members in the bands speaks to the respect the students have for their director.
The parents of these young men and women can be proud of children, and the city of Roseburg can be proud to be represented by such a talented group of young adults.
Very few of them will go into music professionally, but the talents they cultivate here will be with them the rest of their lives. Well done indeed.
