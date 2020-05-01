I was in Staples on April 27 at around 11 a.m. There is a sign prominently displayed outside the front door imploring all customers to "wear face coverings."
About 10 customers were there. All employees wore coverings. The three customers who were older than 50 all wore face covering. None of the others, all aged 30-40, wore any kind of face covering.
I exercis/ walk three to four times a week near the Hucrest area and always wear a face mask. I routinely see four to 10 others walking/running, and none of them ever wear any kind of face covering, even though they pass one another (especially when traveling in the opposite direction). I never see anyone wearing a face covering of any kind. And none of them ever distance themselves from others, usually passing within 2 feet of one another. I walk on the opposite side of the street where there is no sidewalk (and therefore few people), and yet I wear a mask just in case of an encounter.
No, city and county leadership, we are so not ready to begin returning life and business to normal, because our residents haven't the discipline or decency to wear face covering even when we're still shut down.
I strongly object to beginning to return to normal until a far greater percentage of residents are routinely seen wearing face covering. All residents are obviously taking a risk going out anywhere, especially those over 50 who will account for most deaths from this virus. This level of disrespect for the well-being of us senior citizens is a sad thing to see.
Dennis Olds
Roseburg
(1) comment
I agree with you 100%.
It's the same way everywhere!! People do not seem to care about others. If they don't want to wear a mask, fine. Stay away from me though. Take this seriously people!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.