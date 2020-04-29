This is in response to letter bagging on Gov. Brown and her leadership or lack thereof:
If you ask me, Mr. Medley, it is time for you to stop running your mouth and submit your paperwork to run for office. You seem to be the type of person that has plenty of opinions, and now maybe you should put up or shut up.
Maybe you can come tell me how to do my job, to which I say, "Go get your teaching license and the job is yours."
Tony Bombara
Sutherlin
