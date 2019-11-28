Say it. Let it roll off your tongue: “Sabotage."
The definition according to the Oxford English Dictionary is “Deliberate damage to productive capacity, especially as a political act.”
That’s what’s happening to Douglas County and that’s what’s happening to Oregon. It’s happening throughout this nation, to all of our great cities, and it’s happening on our southern border. Sabotage is happening in the halls of Congress, in the peoples house. People who profess to want what is best for all of us are actually saboteurs, and they’re in our house like rats in the walls.
They have only one intention: to destroy; spoil; make useless. These people are saboteurs and what they are doing is not complicated. It’s devious, but it’s not complicated. It’s treachery, and it is treason, but it’s not hard to figure out. It’s just the old bait and switch. A repeat of the old “first you break it and then you fix it." It’s really just a marketingploy, driven by an insatiable desire for power. It’s a power grab.
Wise up, Douglas County. Our loss of services and our crumbling bridges are not an unfortunate accident. These things are the inevitable result of an intentional form of attrition. This is the third or fourth phase of a very well-formulated plan, a plan to fundamentally destroy our county’s resource-based economy and force us to become reliant upon the federal government and on federal grants that are given under certain conditions (quid pro quo).
You agree to this and we will give you that. Our county commissioners are being strong-armed into agreeing to terms that most of us would find appalling if we actually understood what they are signing away. This is “sabotage”. Read the definition again.
The Democratic Party is playing host to the most insidious political act of all time.
Sabotage.
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.