The time changes. Night comes early. Yet we do not worry. Autumn fades away. Time to bundle up in the cold. We change our clocks, pull out the winter ware and wait for a drawn out winter.
In my faith, I see the same things occurring. Time is changing. The fallen ways of my life lay before me. And now, approaching 61, my twilight years have come. What makes it all special is my belief in saints and miracles. November 1st is a Catholic holiday called All Saints Day. Unlike bogeymen and goblins, All Saints Day celebrates heroes in faith.
There are so many of them. Most people would say that they have never met a saint, yet they walk among us. I recently traveled to San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to visit the holy ground of Blessed Concepcion Cabrera Armida, a woman, spouse, mother, widow and a saint; she lived over 100 years ago, but her spiritual journey still reaches beyond Mexico.
How does one become a saint? Live a deep love for God, do the ordinary works extraordinarily well and sacrifice oneself for God and others. Miracles are needed too. While at the Hacienda Jesus Maria, where Conchita grew and lived for many years, I heard the extraordinary stories of healing of cancer, illnesses and even depression.
Blessed Conchita does not heal by her own merits, she is a divine soul touched by God. Faith, belief and hope were alive here. Pilgrims were filled with a joy and love for the Church and others. Religious men and women were plentiful. Our Churches are locked. Priests and religious are few.
We accept a 'Sunday God' without question. Be open to miracles, saints and a community of love. Only then, we will become holy people.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
