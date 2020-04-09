Douglas County residents are circulating a petition to allow Douglas County, along with other parts of Oregon, to secede from Oregon and become part of Idaho, according to an April 4th article in The News-Review. These petitioners are also "trying to persuade county commissioners to refer the proposal to the ballot" as an end-around to needing to gather enough signatures.
Are these petitioners telling signees that Idaho has a 6% sales tax, and its cities and other municipalities can add 3% on top of that? Does anyone think that Douglas County commissioners wouldn't welcome that additional 3% tax to address the county's cash-strapped situation?
To avoid this 6-9% sale tax, many residents would make shopping trips to Cottage Grove or Eugene. What would be the economic impact on Douglas County businesses if the owners and employees of retail establishments watched their customers caravan up to Lane County for shopping trips?
It's easy to see why Idaho's governor encourages talk of a border adjustment. He'd be happy to collect more sales tax revenue, as well as the income taxes that would flow to Boise. But is it reasonable to think that politicians in Boise would use this new revenue for the benefit of us former Oregonians, or would it likely go to their own pet projects?
Finally, are the backers of "Move Oregon’s Borders" mentioning these unintended sales tax consequences? Do rural residents in Oregon really feel like politicians in Boise will be more sympathetic to their concerns than politicians in Salem?
Before you sign the petition, ask the backers of "Move Oregon's Borders" about sales taxes. And, before you lend your name to this petition, ask yourself if politicians in Boise (458 miles away) are more likely to address your concerns than politicians in Salem (just 147 miles up I-5).
Allen Huffstutter
Roseburg
