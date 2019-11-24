Yelling, “No homicide!” while bludgeoning someone to death doesn’t exculpate a person from the crime of murder. Likewise, Trump crying, “No quid pro quo” doesn’t erase his demand for a “this for that” from Ukraine. Trump demanded that Ukraine investigate Crowdstrike and the Bidens before a meeting would be granted and defense money allocated by Congress released. In Latin, “Do me a favor, though” is quid pro quo.
Now Republicans even admit this quid pro quo took place, but excuse it. They say Trump was protecting tax dollars by insuring Zelensky was not corrupt. How focusing on Hunter Biden but none of the other of myriad acts of corruption in Ukraine could do this is unclear. Joe Biden being Trump’s political rival was the only explanation. Indeed, given that Trump persisted with the ludicrous “birther” conspiracy theory, was court-ordered to return ill-used charity money, was sued for the fraudulent activities of Trump University, paid off Stormy Daniels, likely in violation of campaign funding laws, was well known for bilking contractors, fabricated “John Baron” to spread self-aggrandizing lies to the New York press, and propagated countless other lies, it is clear that Trump cares nothing for truth and is himself corrupt.
Obviously, Hunter Biden was not worth $50,000 a month because of his business acumen. Rather, his salary was worth the prestige and suggestion of power the Biden name projected to Burisma’s potential clients. This is why George Clooney is paid to do commercials for Nespresso and Shaquille O’Neil for cruise lines. It is good advertising. Hunter was not being investigated by the prosecutor his father insisted be fired. Moreover, Joe acted with the full, open support of the U.S. government, and not in the sleazy, clandestine manner of Trump’s effort to slime Biden for his own benefit. Trump’s behavior warrants impeachment.
Scott Mendelson
Roseburg
