The enthusiasm and energy of the Melrose Elementary School PTAN has been focused for years on our schools and our community. We are incredibly proud of Roseburg Public Schools, the citizens of Roseburg who understand the importance of education, and the support we have received from parents and grandparents for our school.
After reading and understanding the proposal on the May 19 ballot for the bond levy for our schools, we wholeheartedly support the passage of this bond, and do so for many reasons — reasons that benefit not only our schools, but the Roseburg community in general.
We all know the bond will upgrade, repair, replace and add buildings to the investments our community has already made. We also know our buildings are old, in need of repair, and are due for more than just facelifts.
What is of most importance to Melrose PTAN is the bond will improve learning environment for all students. As parents, we know children learn and grow in safe, secure, and comfortable environments. An environment that promotes safety and comfort makes the child, and their parents and grandparents, more secure in the idea their children’s schools are providing best situations for students to learn.
This bond improves safety, security, and health of students. It will provide dedicated gym space, which would be used as community shelters in cases of emergencies. It will replace outdated heating and air conditioning, creating a comfortable place to learn. The bond will build security systems for all buildings, with cameras and secure entrances.
There is something in this bond for everyone in our schools and everyone in our community. Let’s vote for this bond levy, and show the world we are not going to let anything detract us from our goals to make our community a better place to be.
Rachel Nielsen
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.