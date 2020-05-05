Regarding the Roseburg Public Schools bond on the ballet:
Could anyone enlighten the public what the current $.64 per thousand on our property taxes is actually doing for the schools? The schools should have had retrofitted air conditioning by now ... what's the holdup? Now the district wants more? It's too much.
Property owners always have to bear the burden for every bond levy. The bond doesn't have a senior exclusion clause, even though it is recognized that there is a huge senior population in Douglas County. It's just not fair for the few to pay for the majority. The district is trying to take what is the easy way for them. Well, it's not easy paying higher property taxes.
The county already gets a 3% raise every year. Every year folks. I've been forever wondering where all those promised lottery monies for the schools is currently hiding. Really, does anybody know where the current $.64 per thousand of property taxes is going or doing?
It's more fair for everybody to pay, say, a gas tax. Then everyone would have to pay, including those cruising through Douglas County. So tell me, what's fair?
Deanna Miller
Roseburg
