I would like to encourage you to vote "Yes" on the upcoming Roseburg Public Schools bond measure. As longtime residents of Roseburg, my husband and I have had the pleasure of sending three children through the Roseburg Public School system. All three received a quality education from quality educators. We now have two grandsons attending Roseburg Public Schools.
Neither my husband or I have ever written a letter to the editor or taken a public stand on any public or government issue. We feel this bond measure is important enough to change my usual practice and speak publicly about it.
The bond will provide funds to address safety issues that everyone should be concerned with. When we send our children to school we need to be assured that every precaution possible is taken to insure their safety.
The bond will also provide funds for gymnasiums to be constructed at the five elementary schools that currently have no gymnasium. We would encourage you to visit one of our schools which doesn’t currently have a gymnasium and see for yourself the difficulty faced when it rains and the cafeteria is in use for lunch. Students are sent back to classrooms when they need to be moving and playing.
In this current day and age, where so many young people aren’t getting the exercise they need, a gymnasium at school will help provide desperately needed physical activities — not to mention the wealth of other activities a gymnasium is used for.
Please join me in investing in the future of our children and grandchildren by voting "Yes" for the Roseburg Public Schools bond measure. It will pay dividends for years to come.
Dona Fullerton
Roseburg
