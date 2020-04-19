As your former superintendent of schools, I support the upcoming Roseburg Schools bond measure and implore you to join me.
Our schools need your help now more than ever. I know, we're just getting over the worst of the COVID-19 epidemic. And I know that as a community, we've suffered recently and that will continue for a while longer. But as our history and our sense of community have guided us over the years, when the going gets tough ... well, you know the rest.
At the height of our social distancing, we reached our to our neighbors to support and help when we could. Local businesses have seen an outpouring of community support as we did our best to support local restaurants and businesses in order for them to stay afloat. We celebrated health care workers, first responders and others. That's who we are as a community.
As this crisis subsides, we must continue to serve our community. Our schools depend on your support. Please join me and the thousands of others who will soon fill out their school bond levy ballot, voting "Yes" to relaunch our schools for the future when our kids, parents, teachers, office workers, administrators, lunch staff and all the other heroic school employees return to your local schools.
America has always risen to the challenge of rebuilding after a downturn and we will again.
Passage of this bond levy will catapult our schools into a much brighter future with greater seismic safety and security features, improved access to technology, healthier classroom air quality, increased access for high school students to learn new trades and funding to maintain our schools for the future.
Generations before us built these schools. Now it has fallen to our generations to keep healthy, safe and efficient schools operating. Vote "Yes."
Lee Paterson
Roseburg
