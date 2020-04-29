As a taxpayer in the Roseburg school district, I want to ask the school board why they left the $94 million bond issue on the ballot? People are out of work now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are having a hard time buying food and making their mortgage payments. Barely getting by from day to day.
I would also like to know why they spent $150,000 for an advertising campaign? Wouldn't this money have been better used on some of the needed repairs? I received one postcard in the mail on April 18. I don't believe the district is getting much bang for their $150,000!
If you do the math, you will find that your school tax amount will double if Measure 10-173 passes. We care about the kids. But paying for basic family necessities has a high priority too. Renters can expect to pay more rent to offset the higher property tax the landlords will have to pay.
When this bond levy fails in May, the school board should come up with a more reasonable plan for the next time. I would suggest about half of the amount they are asking for now.
Please vote "No" on Measure 10-173. Hopefully the school board can devise a solution that is more affordable for those of us in the lower income brackets.
Shirley Neal
Roseburg
