I have read many ways to resume the school year. What I have not heard about are the ways the state will incorporate the special needs community. Did we forget about our most vulnerable? Did we forget that many children do many children do not have access to the internet? Or a computer?
I find this incredulous. There are special needs children that require more attention then an off-campus video learning. That is just impossible.
If in fact this is going to be a staggered school year, there will be parents that have to quit their jobs in order to be home with their kids. So once again, the school system, the governor, and the community has failed again.
Jeri Sorrells
Roseburg
